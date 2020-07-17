Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Rainn Wilson lists Agoura Hills farm fit for his ‘Office’ character Dwight Schrute

The half-acre compound holds a two-story home, writer's studio and equestrian facilities.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 17, 2020
3:07 PM
It’s not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson’s home boasts a similar vibe. The actor, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” just listed his bucolic compound in Agoura Hills for $1.699 million. That’s about half a million more than he paid for the property in 2005, records show.

The rural retreat crams a variety of structures into roughly half an acre. There’s a three-bedroom home, a sky-lit writer’s studio with pine floors, a garage that’s been remodeled into a music room and equestrian facilities such as a barn and hay storage.

The half-acre compound holds a two-story home, writer’s studio and horse facilities including a barn.  (Realtor.com)
Across 3,300 square feet, the main house holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a handful of living spaces. A brick fireplace anchors the family room, while the kitchen adds a farmhouse sink and a splash of colorful tile. More rustic accents include a stove in the living room and a wagon wheel in the front yard.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a balcony overlooking the tree-filled grounds. Down below, there’s a lawn and tiered backyard.

Gary Ruebsamen and Traci Eiler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Wilson, 54, won three Emmys for his role on “The Office.” More recently, he starred in “Backstrom,” “Mom” and the 2018 action film “The Meg.”

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

