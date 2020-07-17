Rainn Wilson lists Agoura Hills farm fit for his ‘Office’ character Dwight Schrute

It’s not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson’s home boasts a similar vibe. The actor, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” just listed his bucolic compound in Agoura Hills for $1.699 million. That’s about half a million more than he paid for the property in 2005, records show.

The rural retreat crams a variety of structures into roughly half an acre. There’s a three-bedroom home, a sky-lit writer’s studio with pine floors, a garage that’s been remodeled into a music room and equestrian facilities such as a barn and hay storage.

Across 3,300 square feet, the main house holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a handful of living spaces. A brick fireplace anchors the family room, while the kitchen adds a farmhouse sink and a splash of colorful tile. More rustic accents include a stove in the living room and a wagon wheel in the front yard.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a balcony overlooking the tree-filled grounds. Down below, there’s a lawn and tiered backyard.

Gary Ruebsamen and Traci Eiler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Wilson, 54, won three Emmys for his role on “The Office.” More recently, he starred in “Backstrom,” “Mom” and the 2018 action film “The Meg.”