Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Los Feliz home with nice composition

Listed for $3.6 million, the single-story home in Los Feliz was built in 1940 for Leonid Raab, a prolific orchestrator-composer from Hollywood’s Golden Age.   (Charmaine David)
The 3,716-square-foot house was designed by architect Louis Selden, who designed numerous homes in the L.A. neighborhood.  (Charmaine David)
Inside, the home features a vaulted-ceiling living room, a cozy den and an updated kitchen.  (Charmaine David)
Modern updates blend with the bones of the original design by Louis Selden.  (Charmaine David)
The living space includes a cozy wood-paneled library/den.  (Charmaine David)
The home features hardwood and stone floors.  (Charmaine David)
An updated kitchen provides plenty of space for cooking.  (Charmaine David)
Double doors open to layers of gardens and outdoor living spaces.  (Charmaine David)
Outdoor spaces expand outward on the flat, roughly half-acre property.  (Charmaine David)
The outdoor living spaces include a fire pit.  (Charmaine David)
Multiple patios surround the home.  (Charmaine David)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 18, 2020
5 AM
Built for Old Hollywood orchestrator-composer Leonid Raab, this traditional home is set in relative seclusion, with layers of gardens and outdoor spaces that expand outward on the flat, roughly half-acre property. Inside, modern updates blend with the original bones of architect Louis Selden’s design. Of note is the voluminous living room, which brings to mind images of entertaining in the golden age of Hollywood.

Location: 5724 Green Oak Drive, Los Angeles, 90068

Asking price: $3.6 million

Built: 1940

Living area: 3,716 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.45 acres

Features: Vaulted ceilings; hardwood and stone floors; wood-paneled library/den; updated kitchen; formal gardens; multiple patios

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $1.698 million, a 30.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Richard Stanley, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (213) 300-4567

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

