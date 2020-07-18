Home of the Week: A Los Feliz home with nice composition

Built for Old Hollywood orchestrator-composer Leonid Raab, this traditional home is set in relative seclusion, with layers of gardens and outdoor spaces that expand outward on the flat, roughly half-acre property. Inside, modern updates blend with the original bones of architect Louis Selden’s design. Of note is the voluminous living room, which brings to mind images of entertaining in the golden age of Hollywood.

Location: 5724 Green Oak Drive, Los Angeles, 90068

Asking price: $3.6 million

Built: 1940

Living area: 3,716 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.45 acres

Features: Vaulted ceilings; hardwood and stone floors; wood-paneled library/den; updated kitchen; formal gardens; multiple patios

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $1.698 million, a 30.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Richard Stanley, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (213) 300-4567

