Eliza Dushku lists Hollywood Hills bungalow for $1.85 million

Actress Eliza Dushku, known for television roles on “Dollhouse” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has put a Hollywood Hills-area home she owns in a trust on the market for $1.849 million.

Built in the late 1950s, the yellow-hued bungalow sits behind gates on about a quarter of an acre. Entered through an ornate front door, the single-story house has Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and skylights that flood the interior with natural light. Sets of French doors open to a tiled patio and gardens in the backyard.

The nearly 1,750-square-foot floor plan has fireplaces in the living and breakfast rooms, arched showers in each of the bathrooms and three bedrooms. The two-car garage is currently used as a den.

The property last changed hands in 2005 for a little over $1 million, public records show.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Dushku, 39, gained fame at an early age after being selected from a nationwide search to star as Alice in the film “That Night.” Her scores of credits include the films “Bring It On” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” as well as the television shows “Leap Year” and “Banshee.”

More recently, the actress appeared in 2017 on the CBS procedural drama “Bull” but was dismissed after three episodes. The following year, it was revealed that Dushku received a multimillion-dollar settlement from the network in connection with allegations of being harassed on set by the show’s star Michael Weatherly.