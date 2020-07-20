Malibu home with architectural pedigree asks $75 million

In Malibu, a concrete-clad home designed by celebrated Japanese architect Tadao Ando is on the market for $75 million.

Ando, 78, is regarded as one of the world’s premier contemporary architects. His works are largely known for incorporating reinforced concrete and redefining the concept of space through the changing patterns of life. He was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1995.

The concrete-clad residence is among a handful of U.S. homes designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. (Hilton & Hyland)

Built in 2013, the residence is a mystery from the street with an austere front facade of concrete and frosted glass. Inside, the roughly 4,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across three stories.

Advertisement

Pivoting walls of glass open to balconies on three floors. A private staircase descends to the beach below.

The property last changed hands in 2003 for $1.9 million, public records show.

Tyrone McKillen of Compass and Branden and Rayne Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.