Hot Property

Malibu home with architectural pedigree asks $75 million

The concrete-clad architectural home, listed at $75 million, is among the most expensive homes publicly for sale in Malibu.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 20, 2020
2:53 PM
In Malibu, a concrete-clad home designed by celebrated Japanese architect Tadao Ando is on the market for $75 million.

Ando, 78, is regarded as one of the world’s premier contemporary architects. His works are largely known for incorporating reinforced concrete and redefining the concept of space through the changing patterns of life. He was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1995.

Malibu home designed by Tadao Ando
The concrete-clad residence is among a handful of U.S. homes designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.
(Hilton & Hyland)

Built in 2013, the residence is a mystery from the street with an austere front facade of concrete and frosted glass. Inside, the roughly 4,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across three stories.

Pivoting walls of glass open to balconies on three floors. A private staircase descends to the beach below.

The property last changed hands in 2003 for $1.9 million, public records show.

Tyrone McKillen of Compass and Branden and Rayne Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

