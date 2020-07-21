Former KNBC anchor lists snazzy Valley Village home

Former KNBC news anchor Alycia Lane Joseph and her husband, attorney Jeremy Joseph, have listed their Valley Village home for sale at $2.845 million.

Originally built in the 1930s, the two-story was recently reimagined in a rustic farmhouse style. Old World-vibe stonework and siding reclaimed from a century-old Montana barn are among the exterior details. Inside, 100-year-old reclaimed beams pair with wide-plank French oak floors. Lane Joseph did the redesign.

1 / 16 The front exterior features siding sourced from a century-old barn. () 2 / 16 The wine cellar. () 3 / 16 The breakfast room. () 4 / 16 Barn-style doors open to the backyard. () 5 / 16 The center-island kitchen. () 6 / 16 The living room and fireplace. () 7 / 16 The office/den. () 8 / 16 The hidden laundry chute. () 9 / 16 The primary bedroom. () 10 / 16 The primary bathroom. () 11 / 16 The walk-in closet. () 12 / 16 A bedroom. () 13 / 16 A bathroom. () 14 / 16 The backyard. () 15 / 16 The swimming pool and pavilion. () 16 / 16 The backyard. ()

In a clever use of space, the 3,920-square-foot house incorporates a wine cellar beneath a staircase and hidden laundry chute into the laundry room. Stonework featured on the exterior surrounds a fireplace in the living room. A center-island kitchen, an office, five bedrooms and five bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

Outside, there’s a covered patio, a swimming pool and a pool pavilion with a fireplace. Lawn and landscaping complete the grounds.

Lane Joseph appeared on KNBC from 2009 to 2013. Joseph previously served as president and general counsel for Italian leather footwear company Buscemi.

The couple bought the house two years ago for $1 million, records show.

Andrew Dinsky and James Brown of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.