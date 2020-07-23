Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez pockets $13.75 million for Beverly Hills home

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez's Beverly Hills home
Built in 1927, the remodeled home boasts designer living spaces and a backyard with a pool and guesthouse.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
11:49 AM
The hard work has finally paid off for Robert Rodriguez. After remodeling and expanding his stylish Beverly Hills home over the last three years, the fashion designer just sold the place for $13.75 million.

That’s far shy of the $18.95 million he was originally asking, but still significantly more than the $8.7 million he paid for the place in 2016.

Spanning a third of an acre in Beverly Hills Flats, the property centers on a Spanish-style house built in 1927. Once clad in bright orange and salmon shades and brimming with Saltillo tile, it now wears a stately black-and-white exterior with designer finishes inside.

1/12
The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The living room bar.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The paneled library/den.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The breakfast nook with built-in booth seating.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The master suite closet.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The office.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The dining patio and guesthouse.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The backyard and swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)

A two-story foyer flanked by 20-foot skylights kicks things off, leading into living spaces with gray herringbone floors, black-trimmed windows and splashes of marble. Three sets of French doors in the living room open outside, and the adjacent library boasts pocketing doors that reveal a hidden wet bar.

Five bedrooms fill out the 7,300-square-foot interior, and a guesthouse tucked in the backyard adds another. The landscaped grounds also hold a covered patio, swimming pool, dining area and multiple patches of lawn. In front, seven Juliet balconies overlook the neighborhood.

Kurt Rappaport and Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Christopher Dyson of the Agency represented the buyer.

Rodriguez gained recognition at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he received a Critics Award for Best Designer of the Year, before accepting a position at Christian Dior. He launched his own fashion line in 2003, which has gained a steady following among celebrities.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

