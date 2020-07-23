NFL veteran Dashon Goldson sells second Encino home for $1.87 million

Former San Francisco 49er Dashon Goldson has tackled his second Encino home sale. Two years after unloading a dramatic mansion for $6.585 million, the Carson native just sold a smaller place in the same area for $1.87 million.

That’s a $630,000 profit for the two-time Pro Bowl safety compared with the price he paid in 2012, records show.

Built in 2008, the two-story home wears earthy tones across the exterior that continue into the nearly 4,200-square-foot floor plan. Inside, tall ceilings, travertine floors and wrought-iron accents mark the common spaces.

(Realtor.com)

A carved fireplace anchors the living room, and the adjacent kitchen adds granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Across the main level, windows take in views of the verdant garden and swimming pool out back.

All four bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite with dual closets and a guest bedroom that expands to a front-facing balcony.

Goldson, 35, broke into the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl nods in six seasons with the team. The hard-hitting safety also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, racking up 607 tackles and 16 interceptions during his time in the league.

Lee Tonks of Real Estate EBroker Inc. held the listing. Jenia Cohenrad of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.