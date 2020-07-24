Hollywood producer Rob Thompson seeks $8.2 million for New Mexico ranch

Hollywood producer-director-writer Rob Thompson is ready to call it a wrap in New Mexico, where his ranch has come up for sale at $8.2 million.

Called Apache Mesa Ranch, the 1,060-acre equestrian ranch lies in Coyote, an area roughly 70 miles northwest of Santa Fe, and is surrounded by grasslands, rock outcrops and pinyon-juniper woodlands. The acreage holds multiple adobe structures including a main hacienda, a guest house, a carriage house and a studio. A bunkhouse, also designed in the adobe style, sits across from a dressage arena and a barn.

The main house, designed by local artisans, has high ceilings with exposed beams, ornate wood doors and a host of distressed details. A wood-burning oven finished in river rock sits in a corner of the kitchen, which opens to a dining patio with a bar. Other living spaces include a den, a media room and a game room.

Including the separate structures, there are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,100 square feet of living space.

The property, which borders the Chama River Canyon Wilderness area, also has a swimming pool and an outdoor fireplace. Views take in the surrounding rock formations, mountains and the landmark mesa known as Cerro Pedernal.

T.J. Rieland, Tim Van Camp and Matt Rieland of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Thompson is known for writing the screenplay for the western comedy “Hearts of the West” as well as his directorial work on such TV series as “L.A. Law” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” He also directed and coproduced the Emmy-winning series ”Northern Exposure.”