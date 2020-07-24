‘Riverdale’ actress Marisol Nichols eyes a quick flip in Valley Village

Actress Marisol Nichols of “24” and “Riverdale” is looking to wrap up her stay in Valley Village. About a year after buying a contemporary home for $1.775 million, she’s brought it back to the market for $1.899 million, records show.

The single-story residence was newly remodeled when she bought it, but the actress made a few changes since last year, tacking on a bedroom and bathroom and touching up the kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops.

A massive open floor plan accounts for most of the 2,700-square-foot interior, which combines the kitchen, dining area and indoor-outdoor living room all under modern fixtures and beamed ceilings.

The master suite — one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms — expands outside through pocketing doors, where a wraparound deck with multiple fire pits circles a swimming pool and spa. A studio and two-car garage finish off the gated quarter-acre grounds.

Julianne Williams of Compass holds the listing.

Nichols, 46, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation,” and her other film roles include “Scream 2,” “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “Big Momma’s House 2.” In addition to starring as Hermione Lodge in “Riverdale,” she has also appeared in the shows “Teen Wolf,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”