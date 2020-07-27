Actress-producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin lists Bel-Air estate for $11 million
Actress-producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, who helmed the “Blade Runner 2049” reboot, has put her home in Bel-Air on the market for $10.95 million.
Hedged and gated from the street, the traditional-style home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms in about 7,300 square feet of space. The updated house has a two-story foyer, a wood-paneled family room with a bar, an office with built-in bookshelves and an elevator. Walls of windows bring garden and canyon views into the primary bedroom, which has two closets and a sitting room.
Outside, more than half an acre of park-like grounds contain a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and fountain features. At the far edge of the property, mature trees provide cover for decking and a fire pit.
Yorkin, 66, is the widow of Bud Yorkin, the late producer-director who in the early 1960s co-founded Tandem Productions with Norman Lear. Her acting credits include the shows “Arli$$” (1999-2002), “JAG” (2000-01) and “St. Elsewhere” (1982-1985). She won a Hollywood Film Award for “Blade Runner 2049.”
Yorkin bought the home in 2014 for $6.135 million, records show.
The property is co-listed with Linda May, Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.