Hot Property

Bella Thorne lists bizarre hot-pink home for $2.55 million

Actress Bella Thorne amid shades of pink in her Sherman Oaks home.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Decorative items on a shelf.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“My sister loves dinosaurs, and I wanted to get her a dope Christmas gift,” Thorne said.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A pink chair in the pink room.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The dinosaur.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A decorative pillow.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The actress wanted to give each room of her 4,500-square-foot house its own identity.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A unicorn.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Roses decorate the walls.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“I used to hate the color when I was younger,” Thorne said. “But as I got older, I started not being so angry with pink all the time. It turns out I really do like it.”  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 27, 2020
1:01 PM
Move over, Jordan McGraw. Actress Bella Thorne’s home in Sherman Oaks is making a serious case for the most bizarre listing in Los Angeles.

The hot-pink-hued house — full of clashing colors, extravagant murals and rooms full of roses — just surfaced for sale at $2.55 million.

Covering a quarter of an acre, the gated property centers on a two-story home that the listing describes as a “reinterpreted contemporary traditional.” Thorne did plenty of reinterpreting during her stay, turning the black-and-white exterior pink and filling once-subtle living spaces with over-the-top accents.

The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The two-story foyer.  (Realtor.com)
The rose room.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The closet.  (Realtor.com)

Rainbow stairs draw the eye in the entry, and a multicolored mural runs the length of the two-story wall. Farther in, gold wallpaper adjoins a glass nook under the staircase.

The 4,500-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen with a built-in espresso machine and a blue-and-green living room with feather boas cascading down the windows. The master suite tacks on an ivy-covered marble bathroom and massive walk-in closet.

Another highlight comes in the rose room, a hot-pink space wrapped in papery flowers with a pink pendant chair hanging from the ceiling.

“I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” Thorne told The Times earlier this year.

A pocketing wall of glass opens to the exterior, where landscaping and a small lawn surround a swimming pool and spa. A patio and built-in grill complete the scene.

Thorne, 22, started her career as a model before landing roles in “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” On the film side, her credits include “Blended,” “The DUFF” and “Infamous.”

She bought the home four years ago for $2.011 million, records show.

Brandon Melgar and Jenny Segovia of Segovia Real Estate Group hold the listing.

