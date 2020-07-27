Bella Thorne lists bizarre hot-pink home for $2.55 million

Move over, Jordan McGraw. Actress Bella Thorne’s home in Sherman Oaks is making a serious case for the most bizarre listing in Los Angeles.

The hot-pink-hued house — full of clashing colors, extravagant murals and rooms full of roses — just surfaced for sale at $2.55 million.

Covering a quarter of an acre, the gated property centers on a two-story home that the listing describes as a “reinterpreted contemporary traditional.” Thorne did plenty of reinterpreting during her stay, turning the black-and-white exterior pink and filling once-subtle living spaces with over-the-top accents.

Rainbow stairs draw the eye in the entry, and a multicolored mural runs the length of the two-story wall. Farther in, gold wallpaper adjoins a glass nook under the staircase.

The 4,500-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen with a built-in espresso machine and a blue-and-green living room with feather boas cascading down the windows. The master suite tacks on an ivy-covered marble bathroom and massive walk-in closet.

Another highlight comes in the rose room, a hot-pink space wrapped in papery flowers with a pink pendant chair hanging from the ceiling.

“I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” Thorne told The Times earlier this year.

A pocketing wall of glass opens to the exterior, where landscaping and a small lawn surround a swimming pool and spa. A patio and built-in grill complete the scene.

Thorne, 22, started her career as a model before landing roles in “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” On the film side, her credits include “Blended,” “The DUFF” and “Infamous.”

She bought the home four years ago for $2.011 million, records show.

Brandon Melgar and Jenny Segovia of Segovia Real Estate Group hold the listing.