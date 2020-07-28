Actress Beth Behrs sells in the Hollywood Dell

Actress-writer Beth Behrs, who stars on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.915 million.

Found in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, the 1920s house has been updated and features two fireplaces, a polished chef’s kitchen and a light-filled dining room. The primary bedroom opens to a deck with city and canyon views. Including a guest wing, which has a kitchen, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in some 2,600 square feet of space.

1 / 10 The entry of the light-filled home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining room features walls of windows and built-in bookshelves. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 A brick fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 A sitting room in the updated 1920s home. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The updated kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 One of the three bathrooms. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 A vessel sink in a black-and-white bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 A bedroom/office has access to a deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The view. (Realtor.com)

Wrap-around decking and a garden terrace create additional living space outdoors. A two-car garage sits off the front.

The home was previously owned by Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Behrs purchased the house from the actors through a trust in 2014 for $1.488 million, records show.

Behrs, 34, is known for her work on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as film roles in “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She had a voice role in the 2013 Disney-Pixar animated film “Monsters University.”

Joshua Myler of the Agency was the listing agent. Pamela Lumpkin of Compass represented the buyer.