Actress Beth Behrs sells in the Hollywood Dell

Actress-writer Beth Behrs, who stars on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.915 million.
Found in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, the 1920s house has been updated and features two fireplaces, a polished chef’s kitchen and a light-filled dining room. The primary bedroom opens to a deck with city and canyon views. Including a guest wing, which has a kitchen, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in some 2,600 square feet of space.
Wrap-around decking and a garden terrace create additional living space outdoors. A two-car garage sits off the front.
The home was previously owned by Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Behrs purchased the house from the actors through a trust in 2014 for $1.488 million, records show.
Behrs, 34, is known for her work on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as film roles in “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She had a voice role in the 2013 Disney-Pixar animated film “Monsters University.”
Joshua Myler of the Agency was the listing agent. Pamela Lumpkin of Compass represented the buyer.
