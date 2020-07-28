Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Actress Beth Behrs sells in the Hollywood Dell

Big windows and white paint give the dining room of Beth Behrs' Hollywood Dell home an open, airy feel.
The Hollywood Dell home of actress Beth Behrs sold for $1.915 million.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
9:01 AM
Actress-writer Beth Behrs, who stars on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.915 million.

Found in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, the 1920s house has been updated and features two fireplaces, a polished chef’s kitchen and a light-filled dining room. The primary bedroom opens to a deck with city and canyon views. Including a guest wing, which has a kitchen, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in some 2,600 square feet of space.

The entry of the light-filled home.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room features walls of windows and built-in bookshelves.  (Realtor.com)
A brick fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room.  (Realtor.com)
A sitting room in the updated 1920s home.  (Realtor.com)
The updated kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
One of the three bathrooms.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom has a fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
A vessel sink in a black-and-white bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
A bedroom/office has access to a deck.  (Realtor.com)
The view.  (Realtor.com)

Wrap-around decking and a garden terrace create additional living space outdoors. A two-car garage sits off the front.

The home was previously owned by Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Behrs purchased the house from the actors through a trust in 2014 for $1.488 million, records show.

Behrs, 34, is known for her work on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as film roles in “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She had a voice role in the 2013 Disney-Pixar animated film “Monsters University.”

Joshua Myler of the Agency was the listing agent. Pamela Lumpkin of Compass represented the buyer.

