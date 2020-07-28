Lakers’ Dwight Howard unloads D.C. penthouse for $2 million

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has taken care of some business outside of the NBA bubble in Orlando, selling a penthouse in Washington, D.C., for $2 million.

Howard, who spent last season with the Wizards, bought the massive apartment in a converted schoolhouse building in 2018 for $2.3 million, records show.

The 10,134-square-foot penthouse is one of a handful of units in the historic Pierce School building, which was designed and built in the 1890s by German immigrant Adolf Cluss. A two-story living room, a wet bar and a center-island kitchen are among features of note. During Howard’s stay, a custom aquarium was installed in a bathroom shower.

The property hit the market in January and was listed for $2.4 million at the time of the sale, records show. The buyer was Brock Pierce, a former child actor turned presidential hopeful, according to the Washingtonian.

Troy Patterson and Eric Nicholson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Catherine Carlstedt of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Howard, 34, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. He joined the Lakers last summer on a one-year non-guaranteed deal.