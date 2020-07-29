High-low: The priciest and cheapest homes in Hollywood Hills

There’s a reason that the Hollywood Hills neighborhood — with its secluded hillside homes and sweeping city views — has long been a draw for Hollywood A-listers and up-and-comers alike. The area offers a wide variety of homes both in cost and style; cozy bungalows can go for under $1 million, while dramatic modern mansions aim for eight digits.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest-priced homes in the Hollywood Hills, plus a sample of what you can get for the median price, the point at which half the homes cost more and half cost less.

6902 Los Tilos Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068 (Jonathan Ducrest and Tom Hunter)

High: Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, this modern mansion takes full advantage of the scenic setting with three decks that total over 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Inside are bright indoor-outdoor areas with clean lines, as well as a movie theater, wine cellar, gym and “floating glass box” master suite that overlooks the infinity pool below.

Advertisement

Address: 6902 Los Tilos Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Price: $12.495 million for five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 9,000 square feet (0.64-acre lot)

6433 Dix St., Los Angeles, CA 90068 (Realtor.com)

Low: Built 102 years ago, this charming bungalow near Franklin Avenue is surrounded by gardens. A wood front door offsets the turquoise exterior, entering into a single-story interior with floors of hardwood and tile.

Advertisement

Address: 6433 Dix St., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Price: $738,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 720 square feet (1,601-square-foot lot)

3232 Primera Ave., Los Angeles 90068 (Realtor.com)

Middle: A complete restoration has given new life to this Spanish Colonial-style home, but the 1920s residence is still in touch with its roots. Anchored by a sweeping staircase at the heart of the floor plan, it unfolds to living spaces with original details such as beamed ceilings, brick fireplaces and arched doorways. Out back, stone terraces and fruit trees dot the grounds.

Advertisement

Address: 3232 Primera Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Price: $1.885 million for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,671 square feet (8,447-square-foot lot)