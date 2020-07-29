‘L.A. Confidential’ house seeks $7.495 million in Hancock Park

This Hancock Park house wasn’t only built by an actor — it also boasts a silver-screen appearance of its own. The stylish Spanish home, which served as the residence of Kim Basinger’s character in the 1997 neo-noir film “L.A. Confidential,” just hit the market for $7.495 million.

Built by actor-architect Jack Donovan in 1923, the estate has taken on a new look since the “L.A. Confidential” days when it portrayed the home of the fictional Lynn Bracken, an actress-turned-prostitute modeled to resemble 1940s starlet Veronica Lake.

Though it still boasts the original fireplace in the living room and period details such as dramatic chandeliers and wrough-iron accents, spaces such as the kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with a modern touch during a two-year restoration.

1 / 15 The living room. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 2 / 15 The dining area. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 3 / 15 The breakfast nook. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 5 / 15 The den. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 6 / 15 The master bedroom. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 7 / 15 The yard. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 8 / 15 The front. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 9 / 15 The patio. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 10 / 15 The dining patio. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 11 / 15 The Spanish-style home. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 12 / 15 The putting green. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 13 / 15 The pool. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 14 / 15 The golf course home. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz) 15 / 15 The deck. (Christopher Stinner / Juwan Li / Adrian Van Anz)

The nearly half-acre estate makes the most of its space. In addition to the 5,000-square-foot main home, there’s a two-story guesthouse, resort-style deck, swimming pool, spa, bocce court and dining patio shaded by knotted trees. The corner lot is nestled up against Wilshire Country Club and offers some golf of its own with a putting green in the backyard.

Inside, colorful tile, coved ceilings and arched doorways bring Spanish style to the common spaces, which include a two-story great room, marble kitchen and dining area lined with French doors.

A lounge expands to a spacious deck upstairs, and the master suite opens to multiple balconies. It’s one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across two stories.

Diana Knox, Jake Valente and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.

Records show the home last traded hands for $3.8 million in 2018.