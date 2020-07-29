Lori Loughlin sells Bel-Air mansion to Tinder co-founder for $18.75 million

As Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, await sentencing for their role in the college admissions scandal, the pair just wrapped up a massive home sale in the meantime.

The celebrity couple just sold their Bel-Air estate to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18.75 million — significantly shy of the $35 million they were originally asking. While it’s still more than the $14 million they paid for it five years ago, they’ll likely take a net loss, as they spent a small fortune renovating the property during their stay.

Private and gated on a cul-de-sac lot, the Mediterranean villa sits along the rolling fairways of Bel-Air Country Club. The house was built in 1929 by Roland Coate, late architect-to-the-stars who designed homes for film producer David O. Selznick and actors Robert Taylor and Barbara Stanwyck.

Once owned by actor Charles Bronson, the home itself spans 12,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and dramatic living spaces that take in sweeping golf course views. Past a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase, there’s a step-down living room, paneled library, gourmet kitchen and lounge with a marble wet bar.

Pivoting walls of glass open outside, where a patio lined with arches leads to a swimming pool and spa. A master suite with a sitting room and balcony takes in the space from above. A gym, staff room, five-car garage and circular motor court finish off the property, which covers about three quarters of an acre.

The Agency’s Arvin Haddad, who stars in “Listing Impossible,” held the listing. Rodeo Realty’s Josh Flagg, who stars in “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” represented Mateen.

Loughlin, 56, is known best for her role as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” and her other credits include “90210” and “When Calls the Heart.” Giannulli, 57, founded clothing company Mossimo in the ‘80s.

In May, they pleaded guilty to charges connected to the college admissions bribery scandal and are currently awaiting sentencing.

Mateen co-founded Tinder in 2012 and served as chief marketing officer before resigning amid sexual harassment allegations.