Scenic homes for $800,000 in Santa Barbara County

Here’s a look at homes with a view for about $800,000 in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County.

LOMPOC: Mountains and flower fields surround this custom two-story home on three acres.

Address: 2685 Adobe Falls Road, Lompoc, CA 93436

Listed for: $799,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,030 square feet (3.18-acre lot)

Features: Carved double-door entry; sweeping staircase; landscaped backyard; three-car garage

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $399,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1035 Coyote Road, Santa Barbara (Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Made of brick and stone, this 1970s adobe home on a seasonal creek comes with plans for a 2,600-square-foot house with ocean views.

Address: 1035 Coyote Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Listed for: $775,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 495 square feet (33,976-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorway; custom rock fireplace; beamed ceilings; hillside lot

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $3.875 million, up 66% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

410 Saint Andrews Way, Santa Maria (Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: This golf course home with modern style boasts plenty of windows and a column-lined patio overlooking the fairway.

Address: 410 Saint Andrews Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,615 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen; sliding farmhouse doors; front and back yards; solar panels

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $452,000, down 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2610 Le Valley Road, Lompoc (Realtor.com)

LOMPOC: This price-reduced retreat on three acres comes with a chicken coop, vineyard, multiple orchards and a spacious deck to take it all in.

Address: 2610 Le Valley Road, Lompoc, CA 93436

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,515 square feet (3.27-acre lot)

Features: Circular motor court; crystal chandelier-topped foyer; spa tub with fireplace; billiards room

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $399,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

66 Barranca Ave., No. 4, Santa Barbara (Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Bamboo floors and tropical ceiling fans bring coastal charm to this remodeled condo across the street from Leadbetter Beach.

Address: 66 Barranca Ave. No. 4, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Listed for: $785,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,155 square feet (1,155-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated parking; spacious balcony; living room with fireplace; complex pool and clubhouse

About the area: In the 93109 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median price for condos in June was $610,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

795 Sage Crest Drive, Santa Maria (Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: Balconies on both sides take in views of the Orcutt Hills in this Spanish-style home with a backyard full of fruit trees.

Address: 795 Sage Crest Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Listed for: $738,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,882 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; arched windows; second-story loft with balcony; master suite with patio

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $452,000, down 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.