Former Dodger Wes Parker takes a swing at selling Dodger-blue abode

After nearly half a century, baseball veteran Wes Parker is fielding offers in Pacific Palisades. The former Dodger, who won a World Series title with the team in addition to six Gold Glove Awards, just listed his longtime home for $7.195 million.

As an investment, the first baseman knocked it out of the park. Records show he paid a cool $90,000 for the three-story home back in 1972 — or just over $10 per square foot.

Perched on an ocean-view knoll near Will Rogers State Historic Park, the 1950s traditional draws the eye with a Dodger-blue exterior. Inside, hardwood floors and beamed ceilings sandwich living spaces such as a two-story great room and center-island kitchen connected to a dining area and family room.

The 8,426-square-foot floor plan shows off plenty of color with walls of green, pink, yellow, tan, gray and orange. It’s all blue in the basement, which includes a library, media room, playroom and walk-in vault.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, it expands to one of two balconies overlooking a backyard with a fountain, spa and trellis-topped patio. Terraced gardens full of fruit trees and paths descend the hillside, completing the half-acre property.

Parker, 80, spent nine years with the Dodgers from 1964 to 1972, winning a World Series championship in his second season. At the end of his career, he spent a year in Japan with the Nankai Hawks.

Sue Kohl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.