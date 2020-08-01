Home of the Week: Hollywood loft was a street artist’s canvas
Originally built in the 1920s as a department store, the loft-style residences at the landmark Broadway Hollywood Building offer the gallery walls and open-concept space that invite artful interpretation. This particular residence draws the eyes with a floor-to-ceiling mural that was painted by contemporary street artist RETNA. A chrome-clad chef’s kitchen, a lofted office and a private terrace are among other features of the four-level unit.
Location: 1645 Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90028
Asking price: $1.9 million
Built: 1928
Living area: 2,510 square feet, three bathrooms
Features: High ceilings; modern fixtures; open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen; primary bedroom with private terrace; updated bathrooms
About the area: In the 90028 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $900,000, a 15.3% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Marlene Salcido, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 333-4951
