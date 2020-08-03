NBA guard Ben McLemore passes the keys in Tarzana

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore has sold his gated home in Tarzana for $2.625 million.

He bought the place in 2018 for $2.75 million, records show.

The farmhouse-inspired two-story, clad in white siding, features a two-story entry, wide-plank wood floors and a movie theater. A glass-enclosed wine cellar is sandwiched between the living and dining rooms. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus an office in more than 5,000 square feet of space.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The yard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

The one-third-acre lot holds a trellis-topped patio, an outdoor fireplace, a sports court and a swimming pool.

The property hit the market in February for $3.099 million but saw its price drop to $2.65 million in the months that followed, records show.

McLemore, 27, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2013 following a one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks. Selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Sacramento, the guard spent time with the Kings and Grizzlies before latching on with the Rockets last year.

Sam Plouchart of the Agency was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Timothy Markiewicz of the Firm Real Estate Brokerage represented the buyer.