‘Alien’ producer David Giler brings longtime Hollywood Hills home to market

Screenwriter-producer David Giler, known for his work in the “Alien” film franchise, has put his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $2.195 million.

The ranch-style home, built in 1963, sits on more than a third of an acre. Lush landscaping surrounds the property, which features a saltwater swimming pool, pergola-topped patios and a tropical lanai room. A gated courtyard sits off the front.

1 / 20 Brickwork surrounds the kidney-shaped saltwater swimming pool. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 2 / 20 The house sits on more than a third of an acre. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 3 / 20 The dining patio. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 4 / 20 The lanai features open-beam ceilings and seating for 15. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 5 / 20 The courtyard entry. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 6 / 20 The living room. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 7 / 20 The eat-in kitchen. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 8 / 20 The dining area. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 9 / 20 The bar and den. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 10 / 20 The den has a brick fireplace. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 11 / 20 The wet bar. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 12 / 20 The primary bedroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 13 / 20 French doors in the primary bedroom open to the backyard. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 14 / 20 The primary bathroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 15 / 20 A bedroom. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 16 / 20 The dining patio. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 17 / 20 The pool. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 18 / 20 The lanai. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 19 / 20 The lanai. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus) 20 / 20 The lanai. (Alfred Yson and Kevin Abesamis / Neue Focus)

Inside, the single-story floor plan holds an eat-in kitchen, two brick fireplaces and a den with a bar. The primary suite expands to include an office and a sauna. Each of the living areas has access to the grounds.

Advertisement

Giler was a writer and co-producer for the original “Alien” (1979) and has worked as a writer or producer on the “Alien” sequels as well as the prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” and the spinoff “Alien vs. Predator” films. His other screenwriting credits include “Fun With Dick and Jane” (1977), “Southern Comfort” (1981) and “The Money Pit” (1986).

On the TV side, Giler was an executive producer for the cult horror anthology series “Tales From the Crypt” and “Tales From the Cryptkeeper.”

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.