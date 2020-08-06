Actress Geena Davis looks to pull up stakes in Pacific Palisades

Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis has listed her longtime home in Pacific Palisades for sale at $5.995 million.

Set on a tree-lined street, the Mediterranean-style house features curated spaces filled with calming hues and decorative accents. A sculptural fireplace flanked by picture windows is a focal point in the living room. Blue-tinted stonework creates visual interest in the updated chef’s kitchen.

Dark hardwood floors unify the living spaces, including the 5,146-square-foot home’s five bedrooms. The second-story primary suite includes dual bathrooms, a separate office/gym and a tiled fireplace.

French doors open to a trellis-topped patio and outdoor barbecue. Tiered garden planters, lawn and mature trees fill out the nearly half-acre of grounds.

Davis bought the property in 1994 for $495,000, public records show.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Davis, 64, is known for her film roles in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) and “A League of Their Own” (1992). She received an Oscar for her supporting role in the 1988 film “The Accidental Tourist.” This year she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for her work in promoting gender parity on screen.