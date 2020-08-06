Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Starter homes for $400,000 in Ventura County

829 4th St., Fillmore
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at starter homes for about $400,000 in Fillmore, Camarillo and Oxnard in Ventura County.

FILLMORE: This charming three-bedroom bungalow extends to a porch in front and a small patio and garden out back.

Address: 829 4th St., Fillmore, 93015

Listed for: $399,999 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,104 square feet (5,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Front patio; coved ceilings; tile floors; open floor plan

About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $552,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

586 Rosewood Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: The master suite extends to a balcony on the top floor of this two-story townhouse on the west side of the city.

Address: 586 Rosewood Ave., Camarillo, 93010

Listed for: $415,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,169 square feet (3,049-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; corner flagstone fireplace; sky-lit kitchen; community pool and tennis court

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $690,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

300 Imperial St., Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Built in the 1970s, this single-story home is found near the 101 Freeway next to a park.

Address: 300 Imperial St., Oxnard, 93030

Listed for: $420,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,023 square feet (4,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; two-car garage; central location

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $436,000, down 21.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

724 B St., Fillmore
(Realtor.com)

FILLMORE: A recent remodel brought new windows and an upgraded kitchen to this single-story home built in the 1990s.

Address: 724 B St., Fillmore, 93015

Listed for: $425,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,260 square feet (3,788-square-foot lot)

Features: White picket fence; covered entry; center-island kitchen; two-car garage

About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $552,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

20204 Village 20, Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Tucked in the back of the Leisure Village senior living community, this price-reduced home takes in mountain views from an enclosed patio and grassy backyard.

Address: 20204 Village 20, Camarillo, 93012

Listed for: $419,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,064 square feet (2,178-square-foot lot)

Features: Angled ceilings; chandelier-topped dining area; spacious enclosed patio; two one-car garages

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $692,000, up 1.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

336 W. Birch St., Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Three miles from the beach, this refurbished home has new paint, new windows and a subway tile kitchen with granite countertops.

Address: 336 W. Birch St., Oxnard, 93033

Listed for: $439,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 731 square feet (6,084-square-foot lot)

Features: Bright red front door; laminate wood floors; spacious backyard; one-car garage

About the area: In the 93033 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $470,000, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

