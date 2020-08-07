Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former Beverly Hills mansion sells for $32.5 million

The Beverly Hills home where actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived during their marriage has sold in an off-market deal for $32.5 million.

A stellar example of the Tudor style, the 12,000-square-foot home came up for sale last year at $56 million and was listed for $44.5 million in March before exiting the market.

Aniston and Pitt owned the house in the early 2000s, during which time they renovated and expanded the estate. They divorced in 2005 and sold the property the following year for $28 million, according to the book “Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.”

1 / 10 The Tudor-style home in Beverly Hills, listed at $56 million, was built in 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 10 Vanderbilt scion Shirley Burden was a former owner of the estate, which features a tennis court, a tennis pavilion, a pool and a guesthouse on more than an acre. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 10 In the early 2000s, the Wallace Neff-designed house was owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who updated the home during their ownership and added a screening room. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 10 The chef’s kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 10 The screening room. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 10 The tennis court and pavilion. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 10 Stone details. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 10 Half-timber details and custom French doors. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 10 Swimming pool. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 10 Grand Tudor in Beverly Hills. (Tyler Hogan)

Set on more than an acre of grounds, the grand two-story is full of character details. Half-timbering and white-painted brickwork give the house a timeless charm. Inside, there’s a rotunda entry, an updated kitchen, two wet bars and a screening room — the latter of which is an addition from Aniston and Pitt’s days. There are five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Outside, the manicured grounds unfold in layers around a swimming pool. The lighted and sunken tennis court includes a pavilion with a guest suite.

Even before Aniston and Pitt, the Wallace Neff-designed house had a long history. Originally built for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge in 1934, it was later owned by Vanderbilt scion Shirley Burden. Heiress Wallis Annenberg is another former owner.

Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Justin Huchel and Drew Fenton, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.