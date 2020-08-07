NASCAR’s Richard Childress is selling a home in Florida fly-in community near Daytona
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, a former racer who is team owner of Richard Childress Racing, just put a Florida home near Daytona Beach on the market for $1.295 million.
That’s $300,000 more than he paid in 2013, when he bought the place from fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. The golf-course residence in Port Orange is a short drive from Daytona Beach, the official headquarters of NASCAR and home of the Daytona 500.
Custom-built in 2002, the property occupies a waterfront lot in Spruce Creek — an exclusive fly-in community with roughly 5,000 residents, 1,300 homes, 700 hangars and an airport with a 4,000-foot runway for private jets.
Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the two-story abode kicks off with a column-lined loggia that enters into a dramatic foyer with double doors. Across 4,800 square feet are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a parlor with a fireplace, an indoor-outdoor living room, a chandelier-topped dining area, and a wet bar.
A huge lanai with electric shutters opens to the backyard, where a grassy lawn descends to a pond. A second-story balcony overlooks the property, which covers about a third of an acre.
Rachel McGrath of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
A native of North Carolina, Childress competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than a decade and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017. His team, Richard Childress Racing, has won the Cup Series championship six times, all with Dale Earnhardt.
