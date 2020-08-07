NASCAR’s Richard Childress is selling a home in Florida fly-in community near Daytona

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, a former racer who is team owner of Richard Childress Racing, just put a Florida home near Daytona Beach on the market for $1.295 million.

That’s $300,000 more than he paid in 2013, when he bought the place from fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. The golf-course residence in Port Orange is a short drive from Daytona Beach, the official headquarters of NASCAR and home of the Daytona 500.

Custom-built in 2002, the property occupies a waterfront lot in Spruce Creek — an exclusive fly-in community with roughly 5,000 residents, 1,300 homes, 700 hangars and an airport with a 4,000-foot runway for private jets.

1 / 11 The foyer. (Tony Geise) 2 / 11 The parlor. (Tony Geise) 3 / 11 The living room. (Tony Geise) 4 / 11 The dining room. (Tony Geise) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Tony Geise) 6 / 11 The lanai. (Tony Geise) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Tony Geise) 8 / 11 The deck. (Tony Geise) 9 / 11 The backyard. (Tony Geise) 10 / 11 The entry. (Tony Geise) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Tony Geise)

Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the two-story abode kicks off with a column-lined loggia that enters into a dramatic foyer with double doors. Across 4,800 square feet are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a parlor with a fireplace, an indoor-outdoor living room, a chandelier-topped dining area, and a wet bar.

A huge lanai with electric shutters opens to the backyard, where a grassy lawn descends to a pond. A second-story balcony overlooks the property, which covers about a third of an acre.

Rachel McGrath of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A native of North Carolina, Childress competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than a decade and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017. His team, Richard Childress Racing, has won the Cup Series championship six times, all with Dale Earnhardt.