Home of the Week: Adding a few twists in Sherman Oaks

Two massive pyramid skylights let in the light at this Sherman Oaks house, which incorporates rough stone siding and a few other twists into its original 1950s design. A renovation by Malibu architect Barry Gittelson transformed an upper deck into a media room while a separate project added a swimming pool in the backyard. A stone patio, a koi pond, olive trees and gardens contribute to the home’s peaceful atmosphere.

Location: 3329 Coy Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91423

Asking price: $2.675 million

Built: 1954

Advertisement

Living area: 3,013 square feet, six bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.27 of an acre

Features: courtyard entry; stone floors; atrium skylights; updated kitchen; first-floor primary suite; swimming pool

About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.275 million, a 9.3% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Donovan Healey and Preston Ukra, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 903-1876

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.