Hot Property: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sell the big house in Bel-Air

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have one less thing to worry about as they await sentencing for their role in the college admissions scandal. The pair have sold their Bel-Air estate to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18.75 million — or about half the $35 million they had asked for the estate.

Set overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club, the Spanish villa-style house was designed by architect Roland Coate and recently remodeled by L.A.-based firm Standard Architecture.

The 1929-built home, once owned by actors Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland, measures some 12,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and designer-done spaces that take in sweeping golf-course views.

Past a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase, there’s a step-down living room, a paneled library, a chef’s kitchen and a lounge with a marble wet bar. Pivoting walls of glass open outside, where a patio lined with arches leads to a swimming pool and spa.

A gym, a five-car garage and a circular motor court finish off the property, which covers about three-quarters of an acre.

Loughlin, 56, is known best for her role as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” and her other credits include “90210” and “When Calls the Heart.” Giannulli, 57, founded clothing company Mossimo in the ’80s.

In May, the couple pleaded guilty to charges connected to the college admissions bribery scandal. They are awaiting sentencing.

Mateen co-founded Tinder in 2012 and served as chief marketing officer before resigning amid sexual harassment allegations.

The Agency’s Arvin Haddad was the listing agent. Rodeo Realty’s Josh Flagg represented Mateen.

Sun setting on A-listers’ fixer-upper

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who are part of a group making a play to purchase the New York Mets franchise, have listed their home in Malibu for sale at $7.99 million.

The couple bought the property last year from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million .

The three-story house sits on the sand and has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and more than 4,400 square feet of living space. Balconies and patio space on each level create additional living space outdoors.

Rodriguez and Lopez had begun renovating the home before listing it for sale, according to sources not authorized to comment on the listing. In an interview last year, Lopez described the property as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.”

Lopez, 51, has appeared in 34 films including “Selena.” As a singer, she has sold roughly 80 million albums worldwide. Rodriguez, 45, was a 14-time All-Star in 22 seasons. He won a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.

The couple are part of a group of investors that made a bid to purchase the Mets. The group, which includes former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher, former NFL running back DeMarco Murray and NFL tight end Travis Kelce, has reportedly submitted a bid of $1.7 billion to purchase the baseball franchise.

Carl Gambino of Compass holds the listing.

Showing off her colors

Actress Bella Thorne’s home in Sherman Oaks is making a serious case for the most unusual listing in Los Angeles.

The hot-pink house, which hit the market last week for $2.55 million, is full of clashing colors, extravagant murals and rooms full of roses.

Set on a quarter-acre lot with a swimming pool, the two-story home is described in the listing as a “reinterpreted contemporary traditional.” Thorne did plenty of reinterpreting during her stay, turning the black-and-white exterior pink and filling once-subtle living spaces with over-the-top accents.

Rainbow stairs draw the eye in the entry, and a multicolored mural runs the length of the two-story wall. Farther in, gold wallpaper adjoins a glass nook under the staircase.

The 4,500-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen with a built-in espresso machine and a blue-and-green living room with feather boas cascading down the windows.

Another highlight comes in the rose room, a hot-pink space wrapped in papery flowers with a pink pendant chair hanging from the ceiling.

“I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” Thorne told The Times this year.

Thorne, 22, started her career as a model before landing roles in “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” On the film side, her credits include “Blended,” “The DUFF” and “Infamous.”

Brandon Melgar and Jenny Segovia of Segovia Real Estate Group hold the listing.

Moving on from former stop

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has taken care of some business outside the NBA bubble in Orlando, selling a penthouse in Washington, D.C., for $2 million.

Howard, who spent last season with the Wizards, bought the massive apartment in a converted schoolhouse building in 2018 for $2.3 million, records show.

The 10,134-square-foot penthouse is one of a handful of units in the historic Pierce School building, which was designed and built in the 1890s by German immigrant Adolf Cluss. A two-story living room, a wet bar and a center-island kitchen are among features of note. During Howard’s stay, a custom aquarium was installed in a bathroom shower.

The property hit the market in January and was listed for $2.4 million at the time of the sale, records show. The buyer was Brock Pierce, a former child actor turned presidential hopeful, according to the Washingtonian.

Troy Patterson and Eric Nicholson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Catherine Carlstedt of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Howard, 34, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. He joined the Lakers last summer on a one-year non-guaranteed deal.

Casting call for new owner

The Hancock Park home that served as the residence of Kim Basinger’s character in the 1997 neo-noir film “L.A. Confidential” has hit the market for $7.495 million.

Built by actor-architect Jack Donovan in 1923, the estate has taken on a new look since the “L.A. Confidential” days when it portrayed the home of the fictional Lynn Bracken, an actress-turned-prostitute modeled to resemble 1940s star Veronica Lake.

Period details such as dramatic chandeliers, wrought-iron accents and an original fireplace in the living room remain, but much has been modernized following a two-year renovation.

Coved ceilings and arched doorways bring Spanish style to the common spaces, which include a two-story great room, a marble kitchen and a dining area lined with French doors. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot main home, the roughly half-acre estate contains a two-story guesthouse, a swimming pool, a bocce court and a tree-topped dining patio. The corner lot, which abuts the Wilshire Country Club, also has a putting green.

The home last traded hands for $3.8 million in 2018.

Diana Knox, Jake Valente and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.