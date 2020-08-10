Hockey vet Shane Doan seeks $2.4 million for Arizona horse ranch

Now that Shane Doan has stepped away from the ice, he’s looking to make a deal in the desert. The retired hockey star, who served as the Arizona Coyotes captain from 2003 to 2017, is asking $2.399 million for his equestrian compound outside Phoenix.

The estate spans more than four acres in the town of Cave Creek and holds a variety of homes and horse facilities. For humans, there’s a 4,100-square-foot main house, guest casita, three-bedroom guesthouse, courtyard, viewing deck and a pair of lawns. For horses, there are three lighted arenas, eight pens and 39 stalls, as well as storage for hay and equipment.

The equestrian compound. (Realtor.com)

Made of tan stucco, the main house boasts a porte-cochere entry and fits five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a single story. There’s plenty of lumber inside, as beamed ceilings top hardwood floors throughout the living spaces.

Fireplaces anchor the living room, den and master suite. Other highlights include a breakfast nook, two offices with separates entrances and a center-island kitchen with granite counters and two wine fridges.

The stalls. (Realtor.com)

Patios, both covered and uncovered, fill out the grounds outside, taking in views of the desert and the mountains in the distance.

Dusty Marion Johannson of Sun Canyon Realty holds the listing.

Doan, 43, was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1995, a year before the team moved to Phoenix and became the Coyotes. He spent the entirety of his 21-year career with the squad, playing in two All-Star games and winning a pair of gold medals at the world championships as a member of the Canadian national team.