Nextdoor founder Nirav Tolia seeks $25 million for San Francisco home

Nirav Tolia, founder of the social networking service Nextdoor, has a new reason to reach out to his neighbors. The entrepreneur just listed his Italian Renaissance-style home in the San Francisco neighborhood of Pacific Heights for $25 million.

That’s more than triple the $7 million he paid for it in 2011, records show.

The dramatic price hike comes after an ambitious remodel that Tolia oversaw during his stay, introducing chic modern style while keeping some original details in place. It was originally built in 1916 by George Applegarth, the architect behind Bay Area buildings such as the Palace of the Legion of Honor, the Clift Hotel and the Spreckels mansion.

Tucked behind a 150-pound iron gate, the five-level home boasts a crisp façade that’s about 49 feet wide. Inside, formal living spaces with oversize windows take in views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Original heirloom coffered ceilings top the living room, and the adjacent great room combines a dining room with custom drapes, a family room with back-lit bookcases and a kitchen with marble counters.

The master suite — one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — spans the entire top floor. It comes with a chandelier-topped foyer, a glass office and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views. An elevator and tiered garden complete the property.

Malin Giddings and Neal Ward of Compass hold the listing.