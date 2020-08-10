Quibi chief Meg Whitman lists West Hollywood condo for $6.5 million

Quibi Chief Executive Meg Whitman has put a condominium in West Hollywood on the market for $6.5 million — the same price she paid for the place in 2018.

Located within the Sierra Towers building, the southwest-corner unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace and views extending from city to ocean.

The 2,300-square-foot interior includes an open-concept living/dining room, a marble-clad kitchen, two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. A plush media room with custom built-ins sits off the main living area. There’s also an office/den.

The residence, which comes with two covered parking spots, was previously owned by music producer Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, records show.

Matthew and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, hold the listing.

Whitman joined mobile-first media company Quibi, previously known as NewTV, two years ago as its CEO. The onetime candidate for California governor previously was the chief executive of Hewlett-Packard and, before that, of EBay.