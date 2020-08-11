Former Encino home of actress Maureen O’Hara finds a buyer

In Encino, a stylish 1960s Midcentury once owned by Maureen O’Hara has sold for $1.505 million — about $1 million less than it was originally asking.

O’Hara, an Irish-born actress who starred in dozens of films during the Golden Age of Hollywood, took a loss on the home in the ‘90s, buying it for $650,000 in 1993 and selling it four years later for $525,000.

The all-white abode is tucked behind gates on a secluded hillside lot of nearly an acre. The front of the property has three garage spaces and a pair of stone lions guarding the entry, and the back expands to a swimming pool and diving board, which can be seen from a spacious wooden deck.

Whitewashed brick and glass block windows frame the double-door entry. Inside, highlights include a sky-lighted foyer, rounded wet bar and wine cellar.

Three columns line the open floor plan, leading to a living room with a fireplace and chandelier-topped dining area with four sets of French doors. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,400 square feet. Mirrored walls touch up the office and master suite.

Michael J. Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Ari Weintraub, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.

O’Hara, who died in 2015 at 95, was known for her collaborations with director John Ford and actor John Wayne, with credits including “Tripoli,” “The Wings of Eagles” and “Big Jake.” A native of Ireland, she also owned a retreat with two private islands in County Cork, Ireland, for nearly half a century before selling it for an estimated $1.8 million in 2015.