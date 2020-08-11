Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘RHOC’ alum Vicki Gunvalson seeks split from Coto de Caza estate

Vicki Gunvalson, left, and Lauri Peterson on "Real Housewives of Orange County."
Vicki Gunvalson, at left with Lauri Peterson on “Real Housewives of Orange County,” is seeking $3.35 million for her longtime home in Coto de Caza.
(Dave Bjerke)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 11, 2020
12:25 PM
Vicki Gunvalson, the longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality who left the show this year, has put her estate in the Coto de Caza on the market for $3.35 million.

Built in 1995, the transitional-style two-story home is tailored for the O.C.’s fair-weather climate and features multiple outdoor sitting areas, a barbecue pavilion and a fire pit. The custom swimming pool is decked out with cascading waterfalls, water slides, a spa and a built-in grotto/lounge.

The two-story house sits on an acre of grounds with a lagoon-style swimming pool.
(NearMap)

Inside, the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house has high ceilings, custom millwork, an office and a center-island kitchen. Formal living and dining rooms sit off the entry. There’s also a family room with a wet bar.

Gunvalson, 58, announced her departure from “Real Housewives” in January after 14 seasons on the reality television show. Longtime cast member Tamra Judge, who had appeared on the show since Season 3, also left the show this year to return to a job in real estate, according to People.

Gunvalson bought the house with her ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson, in 2000 for $1.1 million, public records show.

Flo Bullock and John Russell of Bullock Russell Real Estate Services hold the listing.

