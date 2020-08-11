Top baseball agent Scott Boras sheds Venice contemporary for $3.5 million

Another day, another deal for Scott Boras. The baseball super agent, who’s hammered out contracts for more than 175 MLB players, just sold his wood-clad contemporary in Venice for $3.5 million.

That’s $40,000 less than he was asking in June, but still $320,000 more than he paid in 2017.

The sale closed a few months after he shelled out $3.925 million for a 4,700-square-foot spot in Newport Beach, where his sports agency Boras Corp. is. This one’s a bit smaller but a bit sleeker, with contemporary style and modern amenities across 3,123 square feet.

1 / 12 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The media room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The yard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Wood covers the front of the home and continues inside, lining floors, walls and the custom cabinetry in the kitchen. The open floor plan also combines a dining room, media room and living room with a fireplace.

A floating staircase leads to the second story, where three of the four bedrooms are, including a window-lined master suite with a sleek spa bathroom. A grassy yard runs alongside the long, narrow home, and at the back of the property, there’s a saltwater pool, spa and fire pit.

Boras’ wife, Jeanette Biewers-Boras, held the listing. Scott Squires of Squires Development & Real Estate represented the buyer.

Boras has negotiated more than $2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes, who also named him the world’s second most powerful sports agent in 2019. Over the years, he’s represented such All-Stars as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.