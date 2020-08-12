Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor eye a sale in Studio City

Power couple Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are looking to pass their place in Studio City, putting the contemporary home up for sale at $3.695 million.

Shumpert, an NBA pro, and Taylor, a singer-songwriter, paid just under $3 million for the property in 2018, The Times previously reported.

They didn’t make any changes during their stay, and they didn’t have to. Built in 2017, the modern digs boast sleek finishes such as Italian tile floors, custom lighting and smart home features across roughly 5,700 square feet.

Shades of black, white and gray cover the exterior and continue inside, where a wide open floor plan combines a living room with a built-in fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a gourmet kitchen with a massive center island.

Two sets of 10-foot pocketing doors open outside, where a Zen-themed backyard holds a swimming pool and custom dog house. The fenced grounds also include a patio with a waterfall.

Five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a movie theater complete the two-story floor plan. The master suite expands to a spa bathroom and a meditation balcony overlooking the grounds.

To-Tam Roberts and To-Nya Truong of Keller Williams Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Shumpert, 30, was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011 and was traded in 2015 to Cleveland, with whom he won an NBA title the following year. The defensive-minded veteran last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Taylor, 29, released her debut album, “VII,” on Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2014. She released her third studio album, titled “The Album,” in June. The pair married in 2016.