Tom Clancy’s 537-acre spread on Chesapeake Bay sells for $4.9 million

Tom Clancy’s longtime home is turning the page in Chesapeake Bay. The waterfront estate, which the prolific novelist owned up until his death in 2013, just sold for $4.9 million.

His widow, Alexandra Marie Llewellyn, put the 537-acre spread up for sale at $6.2 million in 2018.

Known as Peregrine Cliff, the coastal property sits about 60 miles south of Clancy’s hometown of Baltimore, Md. It makes the most of its space with amenities including a subterranean gun range, tennis courts, sports fields and a glass pavilion with a swimming pool under a retractable roof.

At the heart of the property sits a 1980s stone-clad mansion of more than 17,000 square feet. A palatial combination of glass, wood, tile and stone, it features three stories of living spaces with views of the water.

Highlights include a two-story great room under wood-vaulted ceilings, a library with ladder bookcases and an eat-in kitchen. Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the interior.

Decks line the upper levels outside, and across the property, a second home with multiple guest apartments ascends to a wraparound viewing deck.

Clancy, who died in 2013 at 66, had 17 bestsellers. He was known for writing about Cold War-era spies and military science. Several of his titles that were made into films, among them “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger.”

Angela Stevens of Cummings & Co. Realtors handled both ends of the deal. News of the sale was first reported by the Baltimore Business Journal.

She also holds the listing on Clancy’s other home — a 12,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton penthouse in Baltimore that’s on the market for $5.9 million.