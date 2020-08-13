Hollywood scion sells Malibu home once owned by Otis Chandler

Tony Broccoli, whose father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, produced many of the James Bond films, has sold an oceanfront home in Malibu for a little over $7.44 million.

Set on the sands of Escondido Beach, the multilevel contemporary was once owned by former Los Angeles Times publisher Otis Chandler. Chandler, who died in 2006, owned the property in the early 2000s, records show. Charles Stern, the late Hollywood agent whose clients included Ed McMahon and Mickey Rooney, was the home’s original owner.

1 / 7 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 7 The patio. (Realtor.com) 3 / 7 The built-in barbecue. (Realtor.com) 4 / 7 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 7 The updated kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 7 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 7 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom beach house has a gated courtyard entry, a teak-finished kitchen and a step-down living room with pocketing walls of glass. The upper-level primary suite is outfitted with two walk-in closets and a fireplace.

A beach-level veranda creates additional living space beneath the house. Ocean views extend up and down the coastline.

Broccoli bought the property in 2014 from Red Wing Shoe Co. Chairman Bill Sweasy for $8 million, records show. In recent years, the house has been used as an income property.

Shen Schulz and Wailani O’Herlihy of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Schulz and Cormac O’Herlihy, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.