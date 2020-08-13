Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Pool homes for $1 million in L.A. County

14205 Collins St., Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2020
5 AM
Worried about hitting the public pool in the middle of a pandemic? Here’s a look at homes with pools for roughly $1 million in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and L.A. in L.A. County.

SHERMAN OAKS: This three-bedroom home on a corner lot features finishes such as whitewashed beams, Saltillo tile and stained-glass windows across a single story.

Address: 14205 Collins St., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $974,950 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,911 square feet (10,671-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious frontyard; covered porch; den with pool access; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 91401 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.122 million, up 37.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

940 Cynthia Ave., Pasadena
(Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Custom pavers and fruit trees surround the pool behind this Spanish-style hacienda in Hastings Ranch.

Address: 940 Cynthia Ave., Pasadena, 91107

Listed for: $959,878 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,643 square feet (7,219-square-foot lot)

Features: Courtyard entry; colorful common spaces; glass block windows; custom primary bathroom

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $855,000, down 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1542 N. Avenue 46, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: This 99-year-old Craftsman in Eagle Rock with custom tile and a Murphy bed boasts drought-tolerant landscaping in front and a saltwater pool and spa out back.

Address: 1542 N. Avenue 46, Los Angeles, 90041

Listed for: $1.099 million for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,533 square feet (6,756-square-foot lot)

Features: Fruit trees; updated kitchen; covered wood deck; chic outdoor dining area

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $905,000, down 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5457 Van Noord Ave., Sherman Oaks
(Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: A brick fireplace anchors this single-story home that’s down $50,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 5457 Van Noord Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $1.049 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,848 square feet (8,505-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; granite counters; two-car garage; fenced swimming pool

About the area: In the 91401 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.122 million, up 37.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3705 Alder Lane, Pasadena
(Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Post-and-beam ceilings and a dual-sided fireplace bring Midcentury charm to this low-slung ranch with a pool and spa in back.

Address: 3705 Alder Lane, Pasadena, 91107

Listed for: $1.099 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,784 square feet (7,699-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; wood parquet floors; sliding glass doors; mountain views

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $855,000, down 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5342 Lemon Grove Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: Built a century ago, this three-bedroom spot in Melrose Hill features stone on the outside and wood on the inside.

Address: 5342 Lemon Grove Ave., Los Angeles, 90038

Listed for: $999,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,536 square feet (7,001-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; living room with stacked stone fireplace; dining room with buffet; swimming pool with diving board

About the area: No single-family homes in the 90038 ZIP Code traded hands in June, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

