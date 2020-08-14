Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas parts with Venice canal home

Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas, known for his role in the “American Pie” film franchise, has sold his canal-view home in Venice for a little over $2.55 million.

He bought the place in 2016 for about $2.59 million, The Times previously reported.

The blue-shingled bungalow, which dates to 1910, has high ceilings, exposed beams, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Midcentury-style drum fireplaces lend a vintage look to the living room and primary bedroom. Skylights flood the updated kitchen and living spaces with natural light.

The canal-adjacent home in Venice was built in 1910. (Louis Leal)

Advertisement

Outside, there’s rooftop decking that overlooks the canal and a private patio. A carport sits at the rear.

The property came up for sale in July for $2.749 million and sold in about five weeks, records show.

Laura Stupsker of the Agency handled both ends of the deal.

Thomas, 39, has been busy of late with appearances on such shows as “This Is Us,” “Outmatched” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The series “Scorpion” and “American Dad!” are among his other recent credits.