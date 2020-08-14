Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas parts with Venice canal home

Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas of "American Pie" fame sold his Venice home of four years for a little over $2.55 million.
(Louis Leal)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2020
9:54 AM
Share

Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas, known for his role in the “American Pie” film franchise, has sold his canal-view home in Venice for a little over $2.55 million.

He bought the place in 2016 for about $2.59 million, The Times previously reported.

The blue-shingled bungalow, which dates to 1910, has high ceilings, exposed beams, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Midcentury-style drum fireplaces lend a vintage look to the living room and primary bedroom. Skylights flood the updated kitchen and living spaces with natural light.

Eddie Kaye Thomas' Venice home
The canal-adjacent home in Venice was built in 1910.
(Louis Leal)
Advertisement

Outside, there’s rooftop decking that overlooks the canal and a private patio. A carport sits at the rear.

The property came up for sale in July for $2.749 million and sold in about five weeks, records show.

Laura Stupsker of the Agency handled both ends of the deal.

Thomas, 39, has been busy of late with appearances on such shows as “This Is Us,” “Outmatched” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The series “Scorpion” and “American Dad!” are among his other recent credits.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement