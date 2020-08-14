Music producer-mixer Mark Needham looks to record a sale in Los Feliz

Noted music producer, engineer and sound mixer Mark Needham, who has worked with Fleetwood Mac, the Killers and Shakira, among others, has listed his home in the Oaks section of Los Feliz for $2.899 million.

The 1940s ranch-style house has four bedrooms, two of which have been combined to create a recording and mixing suite. Gold records and other memorabilia line the walls leading down to the expanded suite. An elegant coffered ceiling tops the space, while sets of French doors open directly to outdoor decking.

1 / 16 The front exterior. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 16 Gold records line the walls leading to the recording studio. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 16 Gold records line the walls leading to the recording studio. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 16 Two bedrooms were combined to create the recording/mixing suite. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 16 The space features coffered ceilings. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 16 French doors open to outdoor decking. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 16 The swimming pool. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 16 The living and dining rooms. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 16 A brick fireplace anchors the living room. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 16 The kitchen has been updated. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 16 An eating area sits off the kitchen. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 16 The primary bedroom. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 16 A bathroom. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 16 The outdoor patio. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 16 The meditation hut. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty) 16 / 16 The exterior. (LA360VR / Sotheby’s International Realty)

A great room with a vaulted-ceiling and a brick fireplace, a dining room and an updated kitchen complete the 2,506-square-foot floor plan. There’s also a detached office.

The house sits on about a third of an acre with a swimming pool, mature trees and landscaping. A path leads up to a small meditation hut.

Needham has worked on such hits as the Killers’ “Hot Fuss” album, Chris Isaak’s “Heart Shaped World” album and Imagine Dragons’ album Night Visions. His work has garnered 11 Grammy nominations as well as scores of other music awards.

Norm Kerner and Brian Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty, Los Feliz brokerage, hold the listing.