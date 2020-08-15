Home of the Week: A playful Venice compound with street-art cred

Some properties are just fun. Created by a toy company executive, this Venice compound features vibrant hues, offbeat art installations and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes. A pixelated artwork on the side of the home was added under the cover of darkness by French street artist Invader.

Location: 813 Palms Blvd., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $8.25 million

Built: 2014

Advertisement

Living area: 3,414 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 7,614 square feet

Features: Polished concrete floors; open-concept floor plan; sunken courtyard; two rooftop decks; separate studio

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.87 million, a 6.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Jerry Jaffe, Compass, (310) 230-5478

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.