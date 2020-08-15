Home of the Week: A playful Venice compound with street-art cred
Some properties are just fun. Created by a toy company executive, this Venice compound features vibrant hues, offbeat art installations and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes. A pixelated artwork on the side of the home was added under the cover of darkness by French street artist Invader.
Location: 813 Palms Blvd., Venice, 90291
Asking price: $8.25 million
Built: 2014
Living area: 3,414 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms
Lot size: 7,614 square feet
Features: Polished concrete floors; open-concept floor plan; sunken courtyard; two rooftop decks; separate studio
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.87 million, a 6.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jerry Jaffe, Compass, (310) 230-5478
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.