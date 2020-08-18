Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Gene Simmons is selling his Laurel Canyon perch for $2.2 million

The split-level home rakes in sweeping city and canyon views from three levels of decks.
(Richard Horn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
10:42 AM
KISS rocker Gene Simmons is hoping for a hit in Hollywood Hills, where his scenic canyon retreat just hit the market for $2.2 million.

It’ll cap a seven-year stay for the musician; records show he paid $1.45 million for the home in 2013.

Perched at the top of a gated road in Laurel Canyon, the private hideaway takes in sweeping city views from three different levels of decks, as well as a tiered backyard with a dining area down below.

1/12
The front.  (Richard Horn)
2/12
The dining area.  (Richard Horn)
3/12
The living room.  (Richard Horn)
4/12
The family room.  (Richard Horn)
5/12
The view.  (Richard Horn)
6/12
The breakfast nook.  (Richard Horn)
7/12
The master bedroom.  (Richard Horn)
8/12
The wood deck.  (Richard Horn)
9/12
The covered deck.  (Richard Horn)
10/12
The upper deck.  (Richard Horn)
11/12
Outdoor dining.  (Richard Horn)
12/12
The three-story home.  (Richard Horn)

Previous listings show the home once boasted a Midcentury style, but a remodel introduced a more modern feel. Wide-plank floors, gallery white walls and pocketing glass doors fill the sunny, scenic open floor plan.

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the interior, including a master suite with polished concrete floors and a wooden reading alcove lined with shelves. It also expands to one of the home’s three decks.

Lisa Young and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Israel, Simmons, 70, co-founded KISS in the early 1970s and serves as the band’s bassist and vocalist. Known for their over-the-top makeup and costumes, the N.Y.-based group has released 20 studio albums and is one of the best-selling bands ever with more than 75 million records sold.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

