Gene Simmons is selling his Laurel Canyon perch for $2.2 million
KISS rocker Gene Simmons is hoping for a hit in Hollywood Hills, where his scenic canyon retreat just hit the market for $2.2 million.
It’ll cap a seven-year stay for the musician; records show he paid $1.45 million for the home in 2013.
Perched at the top of a gated road in Laurel Canyon, the private hideaway takes in sweeping city views from three different levels of decks, as well as a tiered backyard with a dining area down below.
Previous listings show the home once boasted a Midcentury style, but a remodel introduced a more modern feel. Wide-plank floors, gallery white walls and pocketing glass doors fill the sunny, scenic open floor plan.
Four bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the interior, including a master suite with polished concrete floors and a wooden reading alcove lined with shelves. It also expands to one of the home’s three decks.
Lisa Young and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing.
A native of Israel, Simmons, 70, co-founded KISS in the early 1970s and serves as the band’s bassist and vocalist. Known for their over-the-top makeup and costumes, the N.Y.-based group has released 20 studio albums and is one of the best-selling bands ever with more than 75 million records sold.
