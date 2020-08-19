Former big leaguer Aaron Rowand drops $4.8 million on coastal O.C. home

Baseball veteran Aaron Rowand has traded Sin City for San Clemente. Weeks after selling his lavish Las Vegas mansion for $5.5 million, the former Giant picked up a bluff-top retreat overlooking the ocean for $4.833 million, record show.

He got a decent deal on the property. The home first hit the market in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The Spanish-style spot offers a much different feel than his old place in Las Vegas — an 11,000-square-foot showplace with crystal chandeliers, mirrored ceilings and amenities such as a movie theater and indoor batting cage. This one clocks in at just over 6,600 square feet with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across two stories.

The gated estate spans half an acre. In front, a landscaped motor court holds three garages, while the entertainer’s backyard features a saltwater pool, spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and multiple lawns overlooking the Pacific.

Inside, living spaces keep things calm with white walls and light hardwood floors. Almost every room opens to a balcony, deck or patio, including a dining room with paneled walls and a family room with a billiards area and office.

The master suite occupies its own wing and comes with dual closets and an ocean-view spa bathroom.

Rowand, 42, played for the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Giants during an 11-year career, making one All-Star team with Philadelphia and winning World Series titles with Chicago and San Francisco.

Rosemary Kral and Jennifer Palmquist of First Team Real Estate held the listing. Sean Glaze of Squire Realty represented Rowand.