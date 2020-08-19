Frank Darabont lists expanded ranch home in Hollywood Hills

Frank Darabont, the director-screenwriter-producer of “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile” fame, has put his home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $2.5 million.

Built in 1950, the ranch-style house sits on about half an acre surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. Expanded by architect Richard Best, the split-level interior features wood-trimmed doors and windows, hardwood floors and skylights that flood the interior with natural light.

A dual-sided river rock fireplace anchors the living room and den, which sits beneath vaulted and beamed ceilings. The updated kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry that blends in with the home’s wood details. Former actor Joseph Cali, now the owner-operator of a high-end audio-video business, installed the home theater. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the 2,439-square-foot floor plan.

1 / 15 The grounds at night. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 15 The ranch-style home has a covered front porch. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 15 Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the great room. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 15 The den/family room shares a two-sided fireplace with the great room. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 15 The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 15 The staircase. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 15 The primary bathroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 15 A bathroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 15 A bedroom. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 15 The home theater. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 15 A small patch of lawn overlooks the pool. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 15 The pool and spa are a free-form design. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 15 The garage. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 15 The garage workspace. (Jason Harlem for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Advertisement

Outside, the palm-dotted grounds contain a free-form swimming pool and spa. A small grassy area sits above the pool.

Jodi Rubin and Greg Erpenbach of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Darabont, 61, received Oscar nominations for his work as director and screenwriter for “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “The Green Mile” (1999). On the television side, the Hungarian American Darabont developed the AMC series “The Walking Dead” and was an executive producer for the show’s first two seasons.

He is also the creator of “Mob City,” the neo-noir crime drama based on John Buntin’s 2009 book, “L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America’s Most Seductive City.”