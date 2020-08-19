‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Kevin McKidd is selling in Sherman Oaks

Kevin McKidd is on a selling spree. A few months after unloading his longtime Hollywood Hills home, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor is asking $3.175 million for his place in Sherman Oaks.

McKidd had owned the Hollywood Hills villa for 12 years before putting it up for sale, but he’s only had the Sherman Oaks pad for a short spell. Records show he bought the place through a trust in 2018 for $2.925 million.

Besides painting the master bedroom navy blue, McKidd kept everything the same. The two-story traditional draws the eye with a wood-shingled exterior. Inside, chandelier-topped living spaces are lined with paneled walls and hardwood floors.

1 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Fireplaces anchor the office, living room and family room. Custom wallpaper and built-ins, as well as two sets of blue French doors that open to the backyard, highlight the interior. The home has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room and a tiled kitchen in 4,800 square feet of living space.

A covered patio lines the back side of the home, leading to a landscaped lawn, swimming pool and spa. A balcony off the second-floor master suite overlooks the space.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass hold the listing.

McKidd, 47, is known for his role in the film “Trainspotting” as well as the series “Rome” and “Journeyman.” The Scottish actor has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008.