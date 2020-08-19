‘RHOBH’ personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave sends Hollywood Hills home to market

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, home security businessman Edwin Arroyave, have put their home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $5.995 million.

The listing comes on the heels of news that the couple is under contract to buy a newly built home in Encino.

The Hollywood Hills house, formerly owned by filmmaker Meghan Ellison, is perched on a hillside with sweeping views of the city and, on a clear day, the ocean. Two balconies extend from the back of the wood-clad contemporary house. Lower decking surrounds an infinity-edge swimming pool and a spa.

1 / 13 The exterior at night. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The dining area and kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The lower balcony. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The walk-in closet. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The outdoor barbecue. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The deck and view. (Realtor.com)

Inside, white porcelain floors and wood paneling unite the open-concept floor plan. Living spaces include an open-concept living and family room, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom expands to include a gym and an office.

Mellencamp Arroyave joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast in 2018. She is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of the Agency hold the listing.