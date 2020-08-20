Casey Wasserman drops $23.6 million on a futuristic mansion in the Bird Streets

Casey Wasserman, who currently serves as president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, has a swanky new nest in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets area. The entertainment executive just paid $23.6 million for the futuristic home, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

It’s Wasserman’s second blockbuster deal of the summer. In June, he sold his Beverly Hills trophy estate to media mogul David Geffen for $68 million, The Times exclusively reported.

His new mansion, designed by XTEN Architecture and completed this year, spans 12,000 square feet on a half-acre hillside. A courtyard entry with floating steps sits at the front of the property, and outside, a patio with a swimming pool and spa takes in views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean.

Clean lines and whitewashed finishes make up the minimalist living spaces, most of which are lined with pocketing walls of glass. There’s a massive living room with a built-in fireplace, an open-concept kitchen, a movie theater, a gym and a lounge with a wet bar.

Throughout the floor plan, box-like ceilings inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” top heated floors. According to the listing, the unusual ceilings alone cost $1 million.

The black-and-white master suite — one of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms — expands to a custom closet, spa bathroom and office. It offers direct access to the yard out back, while a guest bedroom opens to a landscaped courtyard with built-in booth seating.

An eight-car garage caps off the property, which sits on a cul-de-sac on Billionaire’s Row.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency represented Wasserman. Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Neither side could be reached for comment.

Wasserman founded his eponymous sports marketing and talent management company in 1998. His entertainment ventures have included ownership of the Los Angeles Avengers, part of the Arena Football League, which folded in 2009.

The grandson of talent agent Lew Wasserman, Casey spearheaded L.A.’s bid for the 2028 Olympics, and the city was selected in 2017.