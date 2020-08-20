John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aim for $23.95 million in Beverly Hills

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just put their contemporary home in the 90210 up for sale at $23.95 million — about $10 million more than they paid for it in 2014.

Legend, a musician, and Teigen, a model, have two children and recently announced a third on the way. In April, they picked up a smaller live-work residence a few miles away in West Hollywood for $5.1 million.

This one’s their main home, and it clocks in at 8,500 square feet on nearly an acre. Once owned by Rihanna, it holds seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories.

The pair made some dramatic changes during their stay, turning the exterior from white to gray and touching up the interiors with cerused oak floors, hot-rolled steel walls and bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand.

A grand parlor with a sculptural staircase under 33-foot ceilings kicks things off, leading into a step-down great room with a two-story wall of glass. Other highlights include a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, movie theater and gym. The listing also shows a grand piano surrounded by music awards (John Legend is one of just 16 people to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — an achievement referred to as an EGOT.)

Anchored by a brass-and-concrete fireplace, the master suite features a “glam” room, custom closets and a spa bathroom with a marble tub, onyx sinks and a double shower.

The master suite expands to one of three balconies, all of which overlook a scenic backyard with a heated saltwater pool, spa, wood-burning oven and pergola wrapped in vines. The hillside estate takes in sweeping city and canyon views.

Legend, 41, has won 11 Grammy Awards, including two for best R&B album — for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Oscar for the song “Glory,” for the 2014 film “Selma,” and recently released his seventh studio album, called “Bigger Love.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She hosted “Lip Sync Battle” from 2015 to 2019. She currently appears on the new court show “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form-video platform Quibi.

Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.