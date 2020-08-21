Lloyd Wright’s Calori house in Glendale finds a buyer
The historic Calori House, an early work of Lloyd Wright, has sold in Glendale for $1.575 million.
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1926, was recently restored and mildly echoes the avant-garde concrete block technique developed by Wright’s father, Frank Lloyd Wright. Cascading blocks surround the entry to the house while supporting a small balcony above. The Spanish-deco detail is repeated on the backside of the home.
Inside, there are groin vault ceilings, plaster walls and hardwood and tile floors throughout. A step-down living room has an arched fireplace and French doors that open to a patio. The kitchen has been modernized.
There are two bedrooms and three bathrooms within about 2,200 square feet of space. The primary bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the backyard. Brick patios, gardens and lawn fill out grounds of about a quarter of an acre.
The house returned to the market in June and sold in about a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates was the listing agent. George Ghiz of Compass represented the buyer.
