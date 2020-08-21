Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Lloyd Wright’s Calori house in Glendale finds a buyer

The Lloyd Wright-designed Calori House in Glendale has sold for $1.575 million.
(Cameron Carothers)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2020
1:56 PM
The historic Calori House, an early work of Lloyd Wright, has sold in Glendale for $1.575 million.

The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1926, was recently restored and mildly echoes the avant-garde concrete block technique developed by Wright’s father, Frank Lloyd Wright. Cascading blocks surround the entry to the house while supporting a small balcony above. The Spanish-deco detail is repeated on the backside of the home.

1/7
The front.  (Cameron Carothers)
2/7
The living room.  (Cameron Carothers)
3/7
The dining room.  (Cameron Carothers)
4/7
The kitchen.  (Cameron Carothers)
5/7
The back patio.  (Cameron Carothers)
6/7
The patio details.  (Cameron Carothers)
7/7
The backyard.  (Cameron Carothers)

Inside, there are groin vault ceilings, plaster walls and hardwood and tile floors throughout. A step-down living room has an arched fireplace and French doors that open to a patio. The kitchen has been modernized.

There are two bedrooms and three bathrooms within about 2,200 square feet of space. The primary bedroom has a private terrace overlooking the backyard. Brick patios, gardens and lawn fill out grounds of about a quarter of an acre.

The house returned to the market in June and sold in about a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates was the listing agent. George Ghiz of Compass represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

