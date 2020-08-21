NFL linebacker Cassius Marsh buys Tom Segura’s home in Woodland Hills

Former UCLA standout and current NFL linebacker Cassius Marsh has shelled out $1.875 million for the Woodland Hills home of married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.

Segura and Pazsitzky, who together host the podcast “Your Mom’s House,” listed the property in March for two bucks shy of $2 million, records show. It’s located a few miles away from Marsh’s hometown of Mission Hills.

A circular driveway approaches the remodeled home, and double doors enter the 4,600-square-foot interior filled with hardwood floors and angled skylights. Stone accents pop up throughout the floor plan, covering the fireplace in the living room, the island in the kitchen and a wall in the dining room.

Walls of built-ins anchor the office and guest bedroom, while the master suite features a spa bathroom and a sitting area with an oversize octagonal window. A multicolored movie theater once used as a recording studio completes the interior.

Multiple dining areas dot the backyard complete with a swimming pool, spa, playground and fire pit with built-in seating. The secluded grounds cover 0.39 acres.

Marsh played high school football for Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village before spending a season at UCLA, where he was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman team. The 28-year-old was drafted by the Seahawks in 2014 and has also played for the Patriots, 49ers, Cardinals and Jaguars.

In addition to hosting the comedy podcast “Your Mom’s House” since 2010, Segura and Pazsitzky have also independently starred in multiple Netflix stand-up specials, the most recent of which was Segura’s “Ball Hog” earlier this year.

Ricarda Ankenbrand of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Gregg Franklin of Weichert Realtors represented Marsh.