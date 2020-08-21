Midcentury home designed by surf legend Matt Kivlin lists for $2.995 million
Surf legend Matt Kivlin — who’s known for designing the lightweight, Balsa wood-based Malibu Board — also designed a handful of homes along the California coast. In Pacific Palisades, a Midcentury gem he built in 1960 has surfaced for sale at $2.995 million.
That’s about a quarter of a million more than it last sold for in 2018, public records show.
Perched up in the canyons, the mini-compound holds two homes: a two-story main house and a rustic log cabin with remodeled interiors. Bridges, pathways and a pond with a waterfall fill out the landscaped grounds.
A carport approaches the main residence, which features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 1,800 square feet. High ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of glass mark the common spaces, including a galley-style kitchen and a living room with a built-in fireplace.
Upstairs, a sleek master suite expands to a private wraparound deck. It overlooks a dining area with a fire pit down below.
Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.