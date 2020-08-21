Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Midcentury home designed by surf legend Matt Kivlin lists for $2.995 million

The property includes a two-story main house and a log cabin separated by bridges and pathways.
(Coldwell Banker Realty)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2020
1:28 PM
Surf legend Matt Kivlin — who’s known for designing the lightweight, Balsa wood-based Malibu Board — also designed a handful of homes along the California coast. In Pacific Palisades, a Midcentury gem he built in 1960 has surfaced for sale at $2.995 million.

That’s about a quarter of a million more than it last sold for in 2018, public records show.

Perched up in the canyons, the mini-compound holds two homes: a two-story main house and a rustic log cabin with remodeled interiors. Bridges, pathways and a pond with a waterfall fill out the landscaped grounds.

1/17
The living room.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
2/17
The kitchen.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
3/17
The window-lined living room.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
4/17
The dining area.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
5/17
The master bedroom.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
6/17
The view.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
7/17
The deck.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
8/17
The exterior.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
9/17
The fire pit.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
10/17
The walkway.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
11/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
12/17
The cabin.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
13/17
The cabin interior.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
14/17
The hillside home.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
15/17
The entry.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
16/17
The two-story home.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)
17/17
The landscaped grounds.  (Coldwell Banker Realty)

A carport approaches the main residence, which features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 1,800 square feet. High ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of glass mark the common spaces, including a galley-style kitchen and a living room with a built-in fireplace.

Upstairs, a sleek master suite expands to a private wraparound deck. It overlooks a dining area with a fire pit down below.

Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

